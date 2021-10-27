Gigabyte motherboards for Alder Lake were noted in the US retail at a price of $ 200

Several Gigabyte Z690 motherboards for the new Intel Alder Lake processors are in the assortment of the large American retailer Newegg. The list included both models with support for DDR4 RAM and solutions that work with the new DDR5 RAM standard. True, the store soon deleted pages with these offers, which clearly appeared ahead of time, writes Tom’s hardware…

The most affordable of the seven featured motherboards, the Gigabyte Z690 UD DDR4, was offered for $ 200. According to the store, the new product works with the current DDR4 memory standard, but at the same time offers support for the new PCIe 5.0 interface for video cards, and is also equipped with three M.2 slots for NVMe drives (all PCIe 4.0 standards). The board claims a 19-phase power supply subsystem (VRM) built according to the 16 + 1 + 2 scheme, as well as support for 2.5-Gbps LAN.

The most expensive model on the list was the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Master. Its cost at Newegg was $ 470. This motherboard offers support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0, and is equipped with a 22-phase VRM with 19 + 1 + 2 circuitry. The equipment includes LAN connectors for 10 and 2.5 Gbps, and support for the wireless standard Wi-Fi. For comparison, the current model Gigabyte Aorus Master on the Intel Z590 chipset is offered in the same store for $ 397.

Earlier in the same store the entry-level motherboard MSI Z690-A Pro, priced at $ 227, appeared on sale. Soon, the retailer also deleted the page associated with this product.

12th Gen Intel Core processors will be unveiled tomorrow. Alder Lake chips, motherboards based on the Intel Z690 chipset, and DDR5 RAM modules will be available from November 4th.