Google corporations handed a protocol with the prospect of a fine of 10% of revenue

Roskomnadzor handed Google a protocol on a fine for repeated failure to delete prohibited information, the press service of Roskomnadzor reported. The fine under this protocol will be determined by the court, but the maximum amount of recovery can be up to 10% of the company’s revenue in Russia.
“Roskomnadzor on October 27 drew up an administrative protocol against the American IT company Google LLC for repeated violation of the procedure for restricting access to materials containing prohibited information (part 5 of Art. 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation),” the press service of Roskomnadzor said, noting that For this violation, Russian law provides for a fine of up to 1/10 of the company’s revenue.
As follows from the regulator’s message, the claims of the Russian authorities relate to the placement of prohibited information on the video hosting YouTube, which “systematically fails to comply with the requirements to remove materials containing information prohibited in the Russian Federation”.
“At the moment, YouTube has not removed more than 2,400 illegal materials dangerous for Russian citizens,” the press service of Roskomnadzor added. Among such materials, publications are noted that promote the views of extremists who incite religious discord, as well as “catching” and “roofing” as “promoting an indifferent attitude towards the life and health of minors.” Also, the regulator attributed to such prohibited materials “unreliable socially significant information related to denial of the danger of COVID-19, as well as false information about natural and man-made disasters” and a number of other information, including ways of using drugs and encouraging children to participate in uncoordinated actions.
Since the beginning of the year, 16 protocols on administrative violations under Art. 13.41 Administrative Code of the Russian Federation. The company was brought to administrative responsibility for 32.5 million rubles, added the press service of Roskomnadzor.
Roskomnadzor announced large fines for foreign companies for non-compliance with Russian legislation since the beginning of autumn. Previously, a similar protocol was drawn up for Facebook. But it has not yet been reported about the sending of that protocol to the court.
How much does Google make?
According to two interlocutors of Vedomosti in large advertising groups, the corporation carries out all advertising sales in Russia through the Russian legal entity Google. According to SPARK, this company earned about 85 billion rubles in 2020. A source familiar with Google’s revenue structure in Russia told the newspaper that six foreign companies generate the corporation’s unadvertised revenue: Google Commerce, Google Voice, Google Cloud Emea, ITA Software Technologies, Charleston Road Registry and Chronicle Security Ireland. Together, they earn about 50 billion rubles. in Russia, he estimates, stressing that the bulk of the revenue from them is received by Google Commerce.
Thus, taking into account advertising and non-advertising revenues, Google’s revenue in Russia in 2020 at least could have amounted to about 135 billion rubles. This rating in a conversation with Vedomosti was confirmed by the advertising manager of a bank from the top 20. “This year, most likely, their advertising revenue will be higher. It’s just that all advertising costs are going up this year. This means that their revenue should also grow, ”said the source of the newspaper.
The press service of Google did not respond to a request for the size of the corporation’s revenue in Russia.
Karen Ghazaryan, RAEC chief analyst, agrees with this assessment. The total volume of the Russian online advertising market in 2020 amounted to 253 billion rubles, and, according to him, Google occupies about a third of this market. “Therefore, it is fair to assume that his advertising revenue is about RUB 85 billion. And Google’s non-advertising revenues are mainly the share of sales in the app store, all sorts of user subscriptions and clouds – all this can be estimated at 50 billion rubles, in the best case – 70 billion rubles. a year, ”the expert noted.