Google corporations handed a protocol with the prospect of a fine of 10% of revenue

“At the moment, YouTube has not removed more than 2,400 illegal materials dangerous for Russian citizens,” the press service of Roskomnadzor added. Among such materials, publications are noted that promote the views of extremists who incite religious discord, as well as “catching” and “roofing” as “promoting an indifferent attitude towards the life and health of minors.” Also, the regulator attributed to such prohibited materials “unreliable socially significant information related to denial of the danger of COVID-19, as well as false information about natural and man-made disasters” and a number of other information, including ways of using drugs and encouraging children to participate in uncoordinated actions.