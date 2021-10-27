Google Quarterly Profit Breaks 14-Year Record By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ :), reported on Tuesday that it saw a record high in more than a decade in sales and a doubling of profits in the third quarter as small businesses began to invest more in digital advertising aimed at customers. whose purchases have moved online, writes The Wall Street Journal.

The search giant’s revenue growth was fueled by the pandemic, which spurred the company’s main advertising business as retail store traffic plummeted due to quarantine restrictions and marketers turned to Google to promote their products, delivering the one-year sales growth it normally does. fixes for at least 2 years.

Parent company Alphabet reported 41% revenue growth to $ 65.12 billion, the highest in 14 years. She made a profit of $ 21.03 billion, which is almost 3 times more than it was before the pandemic.

Digital advertising is booming this year, with global consumer spending growing 26%, surpassing the previous estimate of 15%.

The company’s advertising business, along with Internet search, maps and YouTube, has grown the most. With ad sales of $ 53.13 billion, retail advertising was the largest growth driver for Google as the e-commerce business revived.

In recent months, the search giant’s retail advertising segment has taken advantage of Apple Inc.’s new mobile privacy policy. (NASDAQ :). Since April, the iPhone maker has required all mobile apps to ask users if they want their web searches to be tracked. These changes have weakened the display of targeted ads in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 and Snap inc (NYSE :), and as a result, many brands have reoriented to Google.

YouTube was another major source of revenue, with the video giant’s sales up 43% in the quarter to $ 7.21 billion. $ 300 billion

– In preparation, materials from The Wall Street Journal were used

