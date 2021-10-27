Gulagu.net founder sends open letter to Putin about torture

The founder of the human rights project Gulagu.net, Vladimir Osechkin, addressed an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he called for an investigation of the torture of prisoners and toughen the punishment for them. Human rights activists also propose to release convicts who were forced to self-incriminate and who were tortured.

In recent weeks, the Gulagu.net project has published several videos of torture of prisoners in Russian colonies, pre-trial detention centers and other institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service. According to human rights activists, they have at their disposal a huge video archive of torture, and the publication will continue.

In his letter, Osechkin, in particular, called on Putin to appeal to the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov and the head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, so that they personally check more than 200 appeals from Gulagu.net for 2014-2021 on the facts of murder and torture of more than 100 prisoners. Osechkin stated that it is necessary to investigate the facts of “multi-billion dollar embezzlement” in the FSB and the Federal Penitentiary Service, as well as the involvement of employees of these departments in certain scams and disruptions to the state defense order.

Human rights activists also offer Putin to release an investigation film about the “torture conveyor” on the federal channel.

Osechkin also demands to start a check and conduct an investigation against the FSB and FSIN officers who “abused their positions of power, participated in falsifying evidence against human rights defenders.” It is also proposed to dismiss from the presidential administration of Russia, the FSB, the Federal Penitentiary Service, TV channels NTV, Rossiya and REN TV all those involved in information attacks and campaigns to discredit Gulagu.net. The Russian authorities are demanded to abandon the “illegal custom-made criminal prosecution” of the coordinators of Gulagu.net and Sibir Pravda, as well as the informant Sergei Savelyev. In total, the letter contains 21 proposals.

At the same time, the author of the letter asks whether Putin knows about what is happening in the FSIN system, and if so, whether he personally authorized the torture of prisoners.

“The scale of torture, corruption, inhuman treatment and murder is amazing, and the world will see it and know it, regardless of the will of those involved in these massive crimes,” Osechkin said.

The torture in the Saratov colonies and the regional tuberculosis hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service became known in early October. Then the human rights project Gulagu.net reported that he received from the programmer Sergei Savelyev, who previously collaborated with the Federal Penitentiary Service, a video archive of the department with records of acts of rape and beatings of prisoners. Part of the archive was published in the media and sent to the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture.

After the publication of the archive, the Investigative Committee opened several criminal cases on the facts of abuse of office, and the head of the Saratov Federal Penitentiary Service, Aleksey Fedotov, resigned.

However, later the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put Sergei Savelyev on the wanted list, also announcing the preparation of documents for his arrest and extradition. Allegedly, the programmer disclosed the data, which constitutes an official secret. Now Savelyev is in France, where the issue of granting him political asylum is being considered.