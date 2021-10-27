Handelsblatt: Nord Stream 2 is controversial in German Bundestag – Gazeta.Ru

Representatives of the three parties that won the recent parliamentary elections in Germany cannot agree on the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. About this in the article for publication Handelsblatt by columnists Moritz Koch and Klaus Stratmann.

Thus, the SPD, which won the majority of votes, is in favor of the earliest possible certification of Nord Stream 2 and its commissioning. The Green Party, on the other hand, is categorically against this. According to its leader, Annalena Berbock, this project is an example of Germany’s dependence on Russia, and Berlin should get rid of it.

As the newspaper writes, this position is very beneficial for the United States, since without cheap Russian gas, the products of the German industry will rise in price and it will lose part of its competitiveness.

Formerly the Ministry of Economy of Germany sent to the Federal Grid Agency of the country its conclusion on the certification of Nord Stream 2, in which it noted that the gas pipeline is not dangerous for gas supply.