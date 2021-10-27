Hodl Assets Renames Dogecoin Conference and Launches Trendy NFTs | Blockchain24

Jenny Ta, founder of CoinLinked and CEO of non-fungible token (NFT) platform developer Hodl Assets, believes the fashion-driven NFT market will be worth billions in the future. HODL Assets decided to rename Dogecoin Conference to Cryptotainment as part of the firm’s goals to make NFT popular.

Ta is a self-made millionaire who founded social trading platform CoinLinked in May 2020. Hodl Assets acquired CoinLinked earlier this year. The company was about to host the Dogecoin conference in Las Vegas, but the event was renamed the “Cryptocurrency Conference” in August.

She has been appointed as the new COO of Hodl Assets as part of the deal, and the new brand event will now shift the focus from Dogecoin (DOGE) to NFT, fashion and entertainment.

In one of the interviews, the head of the company, a veteran of Wall Street trading who became a supporter of cryptocurrency, spoke about the upcoming conference, and also offered his view on the clash between the world of fashion and NFT.

Hodl Assets’ two-day cryptocurrency conference is slated for summer 2022 in Las Vegas, and the company is working to unite the world of cryptocurrency with fashion and entertainment.

She stated that the event moved from Dogecoin to NFT as part of Hodl Assets’ vision to spark widespread adoption of NFT. She said the team believes fashion and NFT make “the most sense” of all other options due to the combined potential of the two sectors.

She said that she will be inviting leading figures in the crypto space to talk about NFT, with the first day focusing on NFT education, live music and entertainment.

The second day will be devoted to fashion, and the main event will be the Global Couture gala, hosted by the renowned designer and former model. Linda Gray… The company touts the event as a chance to shed light on the many possibilities of NFT in the fashion world.

“Bringing the best worlds together opens up new opportunities. Building a cultural understanding is a lot like bringing together historically separate fields of finance, entertainment and fashion to create something amazing, ”Ta said.

Although there has been some movement in the fashion world to introduce NFT, Ta argued that once the two sectors fully “collide,” the market will generate “multi-billion dollar” sales.

She pointed to an example of trendy galas where almost every aspect of an event – from models to featured items – can be tokenized and sold on the blockchain:

“Dresses, stilettos, jewelry, crowns that these beautiful women will wear when they go to fashion shows […] All of this can be NFT. And if the bet wins, then the NFT buyer can also get the real product to be shown at the gala. I mean, it’s just crazy! ” she added.

The COO of Hodl Assets also said the hype surrounding the growing NFT sector could turn any ordinary event into something very exciting.