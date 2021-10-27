How and why famous directors collaborate with fashion houses

For three years the Greek Yorgos Lanthimos has not pleased fans with new films, but he diligently removes advertising campaigns (remember, with a horse?) And lookbooks for Gucci – unless he has released a book in collaboration with the fashion house, as director of “Unwind Holidays” Harmony Corin … Gaspard Noé directed a film under the auspices of Saint Laurent with Charlotte Gainsbourg in the title role. The Miu Miu Women’s Tales project attracts women directors to cooperation: Malgorzata Shumovskaya, Mati Diop and Isabelle Sandoval. Luca Guadagnino serves almost all Italian fashion at once: he comes up with a collaboration with Fendi, shoots a short film for Valentino, and another film for Salvatore Ferragamo.

The directors and the fashion industry began to converge in the last decade (Wes Anderson, who worked closely with Prada, can be considered a pioneer), and quarantine, it seems, only strengthened this connection. And even brought it to a new level. If screening is not possible, let a series or film appear in its place!

Xavier Dolan + Chopard

“I prefer to show things ugly, break them, emphasize how wrong and contradictory they are. Show through an aesthetic filter, of course, but still. Ugliness brings more pleasure than perfection, “says director Xavier Dolan, author of” Mommy “and” Imaginary Love “, about his creative process. And yet for Chopard, the native of Montreal, Canada, made an exception. And how can you not do it, if you had to work on the commercial for the Happy Sport watch with Julia Roberts herself? “I can’t say that before that I wanted to work with her or thought about it: Julia always seemed so unattainable, so far from my world. However, it was love at first sight – for me, at least. It’s hard to be simple and real. But not for her. “

Xavier Dolan on the set of the Chopard commercial

They decided not to be smart with the idea of ​​the video: Dolan decided to capture Roberts “truly happy and free” – after all, this is what the name of the watch calls for. “And with a natural talent like Julia’s, the idea didn’t seem stupid or artificial. I can’t say that it was extremely ambitious, and yet I am proud of the fact that when I watch a film – and I’ve seen it a thousand times – it still makes me smile. ” By the way, how did Xavier work in “small form”? “You just need to tell your story faster. Of course, there is no need to talk about the depth of the characters. But here it is important how quickly you involve the viewer in the plot or the relationship with the hero and how effectively you can evoke emotions, and in particular the desire to have. “

Julia Roberts on the set

Steel watch with diamonds Happy Sport, Chopard

Cannes is an iconic place for both Chopard and Dolan, but the director’s acquaintance with Caroline Scheufele took place not on the Cote d’Azur, but at the headquarters of the Jewelry House in Geneva. “Carolina gave me a tour of the workshop, showed me a real Golden Palm, and I took a picture with her like a real idiot,” says Xavier, three times nominee for the main prize of the main festival. And half-jokingly adds: “I think it makes no sense for me to go to Cannes anymore …”

Matteo Garrone + Dior

“When you collaborate with a director, dancer or artist, dialogue is important. If you force them to adjust their vision, creativity to the “needs” of fashion, this is no longer a teamwork. It is important that the co-authors really participate in the process, express their point of view, ”- Maria Grazia Chiuri shares her ideas about the ideal creative union. And it seems that this is exactly what the creative director of Dior has developed with his compatriot, Italian director Matteo Garrone, on whose account the Cannes Grand Prix for Gomorra, Pinocchio, this year twice nominated for an Oscar, and really scary “Scary Tales “.

Director Matteo Garrone

Last summer, unable to arrange a couture show, Maria Grazia turned to an old friend for help – and he shot a short film about nymphs and mermaids (both the designer and the director are fans of ancient mythology), who decided to update the meager wardrobe with haute couture dresses. The film turned out to be a blockbuster among its own kind, so the sequel was inevitable.

If the work on the first short film took a month, then the second, dedicated to the new couture collection, was given already at three. “Maria said that the starting point would be the tarot cards, which I didn’t really know anything about,” says Garrone. “I started thinking about what the plot might be, and I suggested a story about a girl trying to figure out who she was and taking a trip inside herself.” Matteo shared his ideas about the heroine, and, already with this almost fabulous image in mind (Matteo compares it to Alice, the one who visited Wonderland), Maria drew a collection.

Actress Agnessa Klass in the film Le Château du Tarot © Angelo Turetta

Still from the film Le Château du Tarot

“Our approach was more like working on a regular film than a fashion video,” sums up the director. Should we wait for the triquel? It is not excluded. But the scale, apparently, will be different: Curie asked Garrone to involve her in the work on his next feature film. “I discovered a new world with a beautiful visual language,” says the designer. “And I want to continue to explore it.”