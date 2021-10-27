How Hollywood stars look after the pandemic – video

Today, 17:02 Olga Petrovichenko

Photo, video: www.globallookpress.com / Alex Edelman; 5-tv.ru

The Fifth Channel “Gossip Chronicle” program found out why Tom Cruise actually got fat.

Hollywood stars are losing their former appeal! Why fans stopped recognizing Tom Cruise? How did beauticians ruin the life and career of supermodel Linda Evangelista? Why did fans criticize Madonna? Is it true that Ricky Martin fell victim to plastic surgery? Details – in the program of the Fifth Channel “Gossip column“.

Fans of 59-year-old Tom Cruise are wondering what happened to their idol. The blockbuster star was recently filmed at a baseball game. Where did he come with his son. The sex symbol was difficult to recognize: a plump face, swollen eyes, noticeably thinning hair. Not a trace remained of the former athletic handsome man.

The appearance of the Hollywood actor caused a violent reaction from netizens. Many are sure: the actor went too far with beauty injections

“Tom Cruise injected himself with hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid attracts liquid to itself, due to which there may be swelling “, – explained cosmetologist-aesthetist Oksana Zheludova.

49-year-old Ricky Martin recently also appeared in a new image. The famous singer not only shaved off his beard, but also decided on anti-aging procedures. Netizens believe that their idol has lost charm and charisma in pursuit of youth and beauty. Some even compared him to Mickey Rourke, an actor who, due to unsuccessful plastic surgery, lost his attractiveness and ruined his career.

“They reshaped him beyond recognition, which maybe if he turned to aesthetics that would more gently adjust his appearance, he would look much better now”, – explained cosmetologist-aesthetist Oksana Zheludova.

Supermodel Linda Evangelista recently made a shocking confession. The star of the catwalks told why she suddenly ended her career. It turns out that five years ago, the fashion model decided to correct her figure using cryolipolysis. But for Linda, the procedure had a rare side effect. Fat cells began not to decrease, but, on the contrary, to grow uncontrollably.

“I was severely disfigured by the procedure. I became “unrecognizable”. This state not only deprived me of my livelihood, but also plunged me into a vicious circle of depression, deep sadness and self-loathing. ” admitted Linda Evagelista.

However, not all stars believe that the reason for Linda’s departure from the podium was precisely the fullness.

“I don’t think this procedure ruined her career. Linda looks like a person who is very neglected and, perhaps, resorts to alcohol often. She looks unhealthy by herself, ”- the TV presenter suggested Anfisa Chekhova…

Linda Evangelista is now 56 years old. She could stay in the ranks, like her friends Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford. But her body is so disfigured that the supermodel of the 80s is embarrassed to go out. She lives like a recluse. Linda underwent repeated surgeries, but they were unsuccessful. The model filed a lawsuit against the clinic that performed the procedure. She claims she was not warned about the side effect. She estimated her damage at $ 50 million.

“A lot of people say it’s funny. Allegedly, this is a huge amount of money. But I think that this is not even enough, because due to the side effects of this procedure, she lost her job, because the main instrument of her activity, namely the body and face, was disfigured ”, – said American journalist Dan Babik.

Linda was supported by thousands of people from all over the world, including her colleagues.

But Madonna did not evoke the same compassion from the public. The singer was literally hounded on social networks and accused of lying. This is because the paparazzi published photos of the pop diva without retouching and photoshop. And instead of a slender body and well-groomed face, fans saw a lot of wrinkles, bags under the eyes and a sagging belly.

“I think that her team uploads and retouches the photos on social networks so that she believes she really looks like this. And then, when she sees what she looks like in non-photoshopped paparazzi photos, the team tells her it’s just a bad angle. ” suggested by American journalist Dan Babik.

“What is happening to her now is already a transition to a freak”, – says singer Anna Kalashnikova.

In pursuit of fame and eternal youth, Hollywood stars spend millions and risk their health. Such experiments can often lead to serious consequences.





