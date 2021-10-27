How much money should always be kept on a bank card, the expert explained

The current level of development of electronic circulation of finance dictates certain rules for the use of money to ordinary citizens.

The well-known Russian economist Mikhail Delyagin drew attention to this, reports IA DEITA.RU with reference to the YouTube channel “Aurora”.

According to him, today all holders of bank cards face two important tasks. The first of them is to form your credit history in order to subsequently be able to take a loan or mortgage from the bank, without which it is very difficult to do without in our time and in most cases it is impossible at all.

The second task is not to fall under the suspicion of regulatory authorities, because then the use of electronic calculation tools may be difficult by the authorities. In order to accomplish both of these tasks, it is necessary to actively use bank cards. Without a long enough history of spending, banks rarely lend money to people.

At the same time, people who use cards only to withdraw cash from them will certainly raise suspicion among supervisory authorities. That is why, if a person has got himself a card, he needs to be shown that every month he performs absolutely clear and transparent monetary transactions.

The amount of expenses can vary greatly depending on the level of a person’s income, however, for the overwhelming majority of citizens it will be enough to regularly spend from 10-20 thousand rubles on trips to the store, paying for housing and communal services and cellular communications, buying medicines, clothes, etc. Then both banks and law enforcement officers will have no questions to such a person.