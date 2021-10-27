https://ria.ru/20211027/kvartira-1756583655.html

In Moscow, a raffle was made for apartments among the vaccinated against COVID-19

In Moscow, apartments were raffled among those vaccinated against COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

In Moscow, a raffle was made for apartments among the vaccinated against COVID-19

In Moscow, the first apartments were raffled off among those who were vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the website of the mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin. RIA Novosti, 27.10.2021

2021-10-27T21: 07

2021-10-27T21: 07

2021-10-27T22: 16

spread of coronavirus

society

Moscow

apartment

Russia

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/15/1733280411_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3c702214a3f3fe16a5dea6a6245144fa.jpg

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. In Moscow, the first apartments were raffled among those who were vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the website of the mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin. “Two Muscovites won one-room apartments during the campaign“ Vaccine is your key to health! ”. Housing was played among the townspeople who received the first component of the drug or who underwent repeated vaccination from 18 to 24 October, “the message says. The winners are Galina Arkadievna (the last digits of the phone number 54-96) and Artem Igorevich (60-06). A total of 138,999 people took part in the drawing. The terms and rules of participation in the action are spelled out on the official website of the Moscow government. Every Wednesday for five weeks two apartments are raffled off among the vaccinated. Information about the winners is then announced live on the Moskva 24 TV channel, and it also appears on the mos.ru portal. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection between mortality from SARS-CoV-2 and the refusal of preventive immunization.In Moscow, you can get a free vaccination against COVID-19 at any of the vaccination centers based on city polyclinics, at the work points of mobile teams in popular public places. , as well as in medical organizations of the private health care system, which work under agreements with the health department of the capital.

https://ria.ru/20211027/vaktsinatsiya-1756570952.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/15/1733280411_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b295123342ca4d1f9737e9d91ab76fcf.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow, apartment, russia, coronavirus in russia