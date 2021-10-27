In Russia, again, the maximum deaths from COVID. Hospitals are running low on beds

In Russia, over the past 24 hours, 1123 people died from a new type of coronavirus infection, which was a new maximum since the beginning of the pandemic. Most deaths, according to the federal operational headquarters, were recorded in Moscow – 91. Another 36,582 people contracted the coronavirus over the past day. Right now, as of October 27, one million three hundred thousand Russians are suffering from COVID-19. The data are provided by the federal operational headquarters for the fight against the disease, taking into account the annexed Crimea.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said yesterday that strict restrictions should be introduced in 13 Russian regions to combat the spread of coronavirus, as well as increase the number of beds in infectious diseases hospitals. In general, the share of free beds for the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection is 12 percent, the minister said, but there are regions where up to 95 percent of such beds are occupied. This situation is observed in Sevastopol. In the Krasnodar and Trans-Baikal Territories, Voronezh, Kursk, Oryol and Ulyanovsk Regions, more than 90 percent of beds for coronavirus patients are occupied.

In the Moscow region, due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19, a record number of artificial lung ventilation devices (IVL) are employed – 502. According to the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, the regional health system is “working at the limit” – 10 thousand patients are in inpatient treatment.

On October 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared non-working days from October 30 to November 7 due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19.

About 20 regions are preparing to introduce tough restrictions following Moscow, URA.RU reports. Some subjects are using new measures: introducing curfews, roadblocks, QR codes on buses. According to sources, restrictions and forced days off in many regions may be extended beyond November 7.

On the eve of the introduction of a curfew for the period of non-working days, the authorities of Khakassia reported. Public transport is also being suspended in the region. In the Tyumen region, schools, technical schools and universities will be closed for a week.

In Sevastopol, annexed by Russia, checkpoints will be set up during the lockdown, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said. It will be possible to enter and leave Sevastopol by presenting documents on vaccination, transferred COVID-19 or if there is a negative PCR test.

COVID-19 incidence and mortality began to skyrocket from mid-September. In mid-October, for the first time in the entire pandemic in Russia, more than 30 thousand new cases of infection per day were detected, on October 16, for the first time from coronavirus infection, more than a thousand people died per day. For 27 days of the month, the maximum mortality rate was updated 18 times.