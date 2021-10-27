In the Rostov region from October 28, serious restrictions are introduced due to Covid | SOCIETY: Events | SOCIETY

In the Rostov region, from October 28 to November 7, additional anti-epidemic restrictions are introduced. The corresponding changes were made to the regional decree No. 272.

In particular, in the period from October 30 to November 7, according to the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation, non-working days will be established with the preservation of wages for employees.

From October 28 to November 7, on the Don, the work of non-food stores is suspended, except for those that sell essential goods, as well as pharmacies and facilities for communication services. It will be possible to trade remotely. In addition, the authorities have identified a list of non-food items that are allowed to be sold along with food.

From 21:00 to 6:00, visitors will not be allowed to enter public catering establishments, they will work as a takeout.

On the indicated dates, SPA, massage and beauty salons, solariums, baths, saunas, bookmakers and sweepstakes, fitness clubs, gyms, swimming pools, water parks, ice skating rinks, bowling alleys, attractions, circuses, cinemas, cultural centers, exhibitions must be completely closed. and other places of leisure, cultural, exhibition, educational events, exceptions are made only for theaters and museums.

Hairdressers will only be allowed to provide hair cutting services.

At the specified time, veterinary and dental services will not be provided, except for emergency care.

Also, during the period from October 30 to November 7, school day health camps will not be able to work. Until November 30, restrictions on the implementation of additional educational programs for minors are extended.

It is now necessary for employees over 60 to switch to teleworking – previously this threshold was at the level of 65 years.

Employers will have to provide two days off with pay to those employees who will be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In the registry office, in addition to close relatives, no more than eight people will be allowed. Access to shopping and entertainment centers will be allowed only by QR code.

In addition, the maximum number of spectators at sporting events, except for matches at the Rostov Arena stadium, has been reduced to 500 people. There are also restrictions on 50% occupancy of the halls and the presence of one of the medical documents in the audience. You will also need to present one of these documents for adults (18+) to visit the shopping and entertainment center, libraries and concert organizations.