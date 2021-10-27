In the Rostov region, the authorities introduced a partial lockdown on non-working days :: Society :: RBC

Rostov-on-Don

(Photo: Sergey Pivovarov / RIA Novosti)



The Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev has tightened coronavirus restrictions in the region on non-working days, the press service of the regional government reports.

According to the decree, from October 28 to November 7, non-food stores, shopping centers, markets, spas, swimming pools, gyms, circuses will not work in the region. Hairdressers were allowed by the authorities to provide only haircuts, while cafes and restaurants were banned from serving customers at night (from 21:00 to 6:00).

The exclusion includes grocery and non-food stores that sell essential goods, as well as pharmacies, theaters and museums.

Tyumen region introduced a lockdown on non-working days



Also, the authorities have expanded the list of restrictions that will operate in the region after the period of non-working days. In particular, the requirement to observe self-isolation was extended to citizens from 60 years old (previously – from 65 years old), employers must transfer employees over 60 years old to remote work. The authorities also ordered employers to give two paid days off to get vaccinated.