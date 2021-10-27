In which regions have QR codes been introduced for vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19 :: Society :: RBC

V Lipetsk region this measure concerns catering and is advisory in nature. V Ivanovo region The authorities initially did not mention QR codes as such, but introduced a requirement for hotel and sanatorium guests to present a vaccination document or a certificate of the presence of antibodies, or an extract from a medical history, or a negative PCR test. If none of the listed documents are available, you will have to undergo a paid express test for COVID. QR codes will still be introduced for non-working days from October 30 to November 7 for access to shopping centers, markets and cultural institutions. V Khakassia stated that there is no technical possibility to introduce QR codes, but for access to public catering and other places where citizens gather, they will require a certificate of vaccination or a past illness.

V Belgorod region QR codes will be needed to get into libraries, museums, exhibition halls, cinemas, theaters, swimming pools, fitness centers and other leisure, cultural, sports organizations. The requirement applies not only to visitors, but also to employees. You can also provide a certificate of COVID-19 transferred no later than six months ago or a negative PCR test.

V Kabardino-Balkaria educational institutions, health care and social protection with a round-the-clock stay of citizens (nursing homes, etc.) can only be visited with a QR code, a certificate of vaccination, a certificate of a disease transferred within six months, or a negative PCR test result. With these documents, a visit to a guest of such an institution is possible only by one close relative.

V Yaroslavl region QR codes from October 27 will be introduced for catering. When serving visitors without a vaccination certificate or a recent illness, the occupancy of a cafe or restaurant should not exceed 30%. In addition, the presentation of the QR code is a condition for attending the matches of the hockey Lokomotiv.