interest in DeFi continues to grow

BeInCrypto’s editors analyzed Ethereum (ETH) on-chain metrics that estimate the total value of assets locked in DeFi products, as well as the volume of transactions on the exchange. Uniswap…

The total value of assets locked in DeFi protocols (TVL) has been showing steady growth since the beginning of March 20202 (blue line). This looks quite logical if we take into account that the ETH rate was also strengthening during this period (black color).

TVL as a whole tends to mirror the price action of ETH. So, both of these metrics updated their all-time highs on the same day – May 21.

However, if ETH has not yet set a new record yet, TVL has already done so. At the end of August, the size of the assets locked in DeFi products absorbed the previous high and continued to grow until it reached a new all-time high of $ 239 billion on October 21.

These data indicate that, despite the temporary suspension of the ETH rate, the general interest of investors in the DeFi segment has not faded.

The total value of assets locked in DeFi. Source: Glassnode

Transactions on Uniswap

Meanwhile, the situation with the number of transactions on the Uniswap crypto exchange paints a completely different picture. Uniswap is one of the largest DeFi exchanges, and in May, the number of transactions made on it skyrocketed as ETH renewed its all-time high.

However, after the drawdown in May-June, the exchange began to demonstrate dynamics that are diametrically opposite to the dynamics of the TVL indicator.

The number of transactions continued to decline until it hit an annual low in September. After that, the indicator recovered slightly, but continues to be about 100 thousand against the May values ​​in the region of 250 thousand.

ETH transactions on Uniswap. Source: Glassnode

ETH 2.0

We also decided to consider another on-chain indicator that estimates the number of crypto wallets with more than 32 ETH on their balance. This metric has shown steady growth since July.

Let us remind you that this amount was not chosen by chance. This is the minimum amount of funds required to become a validator for ETH 2.0.

Ethereum addresses with a balance> 32 ETH. Source: Glassnode

This is an important indicator when compared to the number of transactions on the ETH network. The transaction rate declined from its all-time high in May and formed a declining low in September. This is somewhat reminiscent of the dynamics on Uniswap, although here the scale of the drawdown was smoother.

Such results may indicate that ETH is now much more actively used not for trading, but for staking – either in anticipation of ETH 2.0 or in DeFi protocols.

Ethereum transactions. Source: Glassnode

