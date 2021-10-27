https://ria.ru/20211027/izrail-1756420082.html

Israel may allow Sputnik V-vaccinated tourists to enter the country

TEL-AVIV, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The Israeli authorities have tentatively approved an initiative to admit Sputnik V-vaccinated tourists to Israel; They plan to be allowed to enter from November 15, but the initiative still needs to be legally approved, a government source told RIA Novosti. “During the meeting led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the initiative of the Minister of Tourism Konstantin Razvozov on admission to Israel of tourists vaccinated with the Sputnik vaccine was approved. V “, – said the source. The source noted that they plan to start letting tourists in from November 15, but still” must be finally approved – either the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers or the decree of the Ministry of Health is legally necessary, it is not yet clear. “It is noted that tourists will also need to pass a serological test Israel closed its borders to foreign tourists in March 2020. From January to February 2021, Ben Gurion Airport was completely closed, including for returning Israelis. In May 2021, the arrival of the first group of foreign tourists from the United States was reported. consisting of 12 Christian pilgrims.In addition, it was expected that foreign vaccinated tourists will be able to privately m order to enter Israel from July 1, however, due to the spread of the Delta strain, the decision was postponed. In October, it was decided to receive tourists vaccinated with vaccines, which are approved by the WHO. The list of vaccines approved at the meeting included Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Sinopharm, as well as Janssen. Tourists will be able to enter the country after completing a full course of vaccination. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine is not mentioned in the document.

