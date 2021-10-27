Israel May Begin Receiving Sputnik V Vaccinated Tourists Nov 15 – Society

TEL AVIV, October 27. / Corr. TASS Andrey Shirokov /. The Israeli authorities approved the initiative of the Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov on admitting foreign tourists vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine into the country from November 15. An Israeli government source told TASS on Wednesday, noting that the decision must be approved by the Cabinet.

“During the meeting under the leadership of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the initiative of the Minister of Tourism Razvozov on admitting tourists vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine to Israel from November 15 was approved,” the source said. “The decision on” Sputnik V “must still be approved by the Cabinet [Израиля]”, – he added.

According to the source, if the decision is approved by the government, tourists “fully vaccinated with Sputnik V” will be allowed to Israel from November 15, and “the last vaccination must be done no later than six months before arrival.” do a second PCR test and get a serological test, “he stressed.

On October 21, the Israeli authorities approved a program for admission from November 1 to the country of foreign tourists fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), with a number of restrictions on the time of vaccination. According to radio station Kan, persons vaccinated with two doses of vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sinopharm no more than six months ago will be allowed. Persons vaccinated with one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s drug, but two weeks after injection, will also be allowed. In addition, those who received booster doses of these drugs (two weeks after vaccination), had been ill or received at least one dose of a vaccine recognized by WHO, or those who recovered less than six months ago, will be allowed. This decision must also be approved by the Cabinet.

Idea development

Since March 2020, Israel has been virtually closed to tourism. Entry into the country is open only to returning citizens or foreigners who have received a special permit. Since May, as part of a pilot program, several organized foreign travel groups have been admitted to the country, fully vaccinated with US-approved drugs.

The Israeli Ministry of Tourism said in April that it considers July 1 as a possible date for the start of admission to the country of vaccinated tourists from a number of states on an individual basis, but the implementation of these plans has since been postponed several times due to the epidemiological situation.

On October 18, an Israeli government source told TASS that Minister Razvozov succeeded in developing a pilot program under which tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V would be allowed into Israel from November 1. She, according to Radio Kan, was premiered as part of a major overseas tourism resumption project on October 20. But in the evening of the same day, Bennett ordered to adjust the program in accordance with new data on the detection in the country on October 19 of the first infected with a new subspecies of the delta strain of coronavirus.