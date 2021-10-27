“It will grow as long as they love Mask.” Experts on the prospects for Tesla shares :: News :: RBC Investments

According to experts, Tesla could gain a foothold above $ 1,000 per share, at least in the short term. However, further risks await the company.

Electric car maker Tesla has reached a market value of $ 1 trillion for the first time in its history. As a result of trading on Monday, October 25, its capitalization amounted to $ 1.015 trillion – after the shares soared 12.66% to $ 1024.86 per share.

Tesla has become the sixth company in the world, whose

market price

exceeds $ 1 trillion. In addition to her, the “trillionaire club” includes Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (parent company of Google), as well as the national oil company of Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco. Until recently, the club was Facebook.

The electric car manufacturer held an IPO on the NASDAQ on June 29, 2010 at a price of $ 17. If then you invested $ 1000 in Tesla, then by now your capital would have amounted to $ 301,429, or ₽21.14 million.

Tesla shares began to rise strongly on October 21 – after the release of reports for the third quarter. The company reported nearly fivefold growth in net income, which hit a new record high for the third time. The manufacturer also achieved record revenue growth.

At the beginning of the week, Tesla’s quotes accelerated growth on news that the company received the largest order for electric vehicles in its history – 100 thousand cars from Hertz car rental service. In aggregate, over three trading sessions, quotes rose by 18.4%, updating the record high of January 2021.

Tesla shares continued to rise on Tuesday. As of 17:29 Moscow time, quotes were growing by 5.35%, to $ 1,079.69 per share. This gives a market value of $ 1.085 trillion.

Does taking down the “trillion dollar barrier” mean a new uptrend is opening up for Tesla stock? Or has the company already reached its limit? The opinions of the experts were divided.

Will continue to grow, but only in the short term

According to experts interviewed by RBC Investments, Tesla shares will continue to grow in the near future, but in the longer term there is a risk of decline in them.

This, in particular, is the opinion of Vadim Merkulov, director of the analytical department of the investment company “Freedom Finance”. “Tesla has a number of advantages over competitors in the sector: vertical integration, a strong brand, attractive software for the consumer, including an autopilot,” he notes. In his opinion, the source of growth in sales of Tesla electric vehicles will be the increased demand for cars in China.

However, in the future, the electric car maker may face strong competition from other major automakers, Mekulov warned. In addition, Tesla may be lagging behind technologically. For example, the Israeli division of Intel – Mobileye – together with the Chinese Baidu is already developing a system for unmanned movement of public transport. Freedom Finance’s current target for Tesla is $ 787 per share.

“Tesla shares may continue to rise on speculative interest. Nevertheless, the current levels of capitalization seem to be overstated, ”says Irina Prokhorova, an analyst at Otkritie Management Company.

The company is assessed as if it will always be the clear leader in the electric car market. At the same time, Tesla is already losing its market share in favor of Volkswagen, Ford and General Motors, said Prokhorova. In her opinion, on the horizon of three to five years, competition from these and other automakers will only intensify, which will put pressure on Tesla’s margins. In addition, expectations for the growth rate of the electric vehicle industry itself may not be met.

BCS Express expert Nikita Pokrovsky noted in the review that Tesla shares are now overbought. “The likelihood that quotes will reach the range of $ 1050-1100 still remains, but investors in the next week should expect a slowdown in the growth momentum and the beginning of

corrections

… Positive news stories are already included in the price, ”he wrote.

There is still room to grow – at least up to $ 1200 per share

Morgan Stanley believes that Tesla shares still have room to rise. On Monday, Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jonas raised the target for the company from $ 900 to $ 1200 per share. The new price forecast is 17.1% above Monday’s closing price.

“The next 12 months could show Tesla’s leadership in manufacturing, leaps and bounds in manufacturing costs and complexity, and higher growth in the car user base,” Jonas wrote. The expert also drew attention to higher-than-expected growth rates of revenue and profitability, despite the shortage of chips and supply chain problems.

Overall, Adam Jonas’ long-term optimism about Tesla is based on his belief that the company will be able to lower the prices of electric vehicles and become an industry leader in search of revolutionary new ways to make them, writes CNBC. “We believe the market is underestimating Tesla’s ability to bring revolutionary innovations to the market in vehicle design and manufacturing,” the expert said.

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, also expects Tesla shares to rise further to $ 1,200 per share.

“The recent rally in stocks that we see on the chart is a move above their January peak. We think this breakout marks the resumption of Tesla’s long-term uptrend, ”Wald said in an interview with CNBC. In his opinion, the mark of $ 900 per share after its breakthrough became the level of support on Tesla’s way to the mark of $ 1200 per share.

There are also Tesla optimists among Russian experts. “Tesla has proven to be very flexible in times of crisis. I think, other things being equal, the trend towards the transition to green technologies, the American political agenda in favor of increasing investments in electrification and Tesla’s ability to surprise investors with strong results now especially support the growth of shares, “said Yulia Melnikova, an analyst at Alfa Capital.

“The popular adoration of Elon Musk personally contributes to the value of the growth of shares. While the mass investor believes that Musk is striving to make his life better, while Musk is loved, analysts’ forecasts will not keep pace with the growth of the company’s shares, ”said Leonid Delitsyn, an analyst at the Finam financial group.

The value of a company on the market, calculated from the number of the company’s shares multiplied by their current price. Stock market capitalization – the total value of securities traded on this market.



Changes in the price of shares or currencies in the direction opposite to the main trend of market prices. For example, an increase in quotations after a weekly decline in the price of a share. A correction is triggered by the execution of stop orders, after which the movement of quotes resumes in accordance with the main market trend.

