Japanese princess Mako married without honors and ceremony

The niece of Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Princess Mako, officially became the wife of a man of simple descent: now her name is Mako Komura.

The marriage of Princess Mako and her classmate Kei Komuro was registered, the Japanese media reported, citing the Imperial Household Agency – it was this structure that submitted documents on behalf of the bride and groom for the registration of the marriage. Kei and Mako Komura themselves, after being married, gave a press conference where they gave a short speech and answered five written questions, selected in advance.

According to the newspaper Manichi, the decision to limit communication with the press was made by Princess Mako herself, who suffers from mental health problems amid scandals due to her marriage and “felt a strong sense of anxiety”, imagining how she answers journalists’ questions. This was stated in her statement released on the evening of Monday, October 25.

In her opening remarks, she stated that Kei Komuro is an irreplaceable person in her life, and the decision to tie the knot with him was an “inevitable choice.”

During the press conference, the couple responded to allegations of spending taxpayer money on their own wedding – the former princess and her young husband said they had paid for the rent of a press conference room in a Tokyo hotel on their own. Mako Komura also lamented that she still suffers from the torrent of slander that falls on her family and those of her lover.

Princess Mako did not talk about her plans for life after marriage – and, accordingly, after losing the title and privileges of a member of the imperial family. “I would just like to live a peaceful life in a new environment,” she said. It is known that New York will become the couple’s home.

Princess Mako left the Tokyo Imperial Residence on the morning of Tuesday 26 October. Dressed in a light green dress with a bouquet of flowers, she bowed to her parents, Crown Prince Fumihito (aka Crown Prince Akishino) and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as her sister, Princess Kako.

Embracing her sister goodbye, Princess Mako got into the car and left to give a press conference. Now she has to apply for a passport, because earlier, as a representative of the imperial family, she did not need it. She will fly from Japan to the USA in November.

This marriage – without the traditional wedding ceremony – was preceded by several years of scandals over Princess Mako’s intention to marry a man of simple descent.

The couple announced their intention to get married back in September 2017, but already in February 2018 there were reports that the wedding was postponed. The reason for this, as was supposed, was a financial scandal, in the center of which was Kei Komuro’s mother – she owed 4 million yen to her fiancé, some of which went to Kei Komuro’s training.

The official announcement about the postponement of the wedding did not mention this. “We realized that there was not enough time to fully prepare for the various ceremonies leading up to our marriage this fall and life afterwards,” said Princess Mako. She apologized to everyone for the inconvenience. At the same time, the imperial palace has already requested 150 million yen from the treasury to prepare for the marriage ceremony.

Kei Komuro and his mother, Kayo Komuro, have long been silent about the financial scandal. However, in April of this year, they circulated a statement in which they admitted that the woman’s former partner was paying her living expenses, but clarified that they did not believe that they owe him now. As for Kei Komuro’s studies, the mother and son said that it was paid for by scholarships.

As a result, in early October 2021, when it was officially announced that Princess Mako would marry on October 26, the Imperial Household Agency reported that she was diagnosed with PTSD.

Psychiatrist Tsuyoshi Akiyama then told Japanese journalists that the princess had long been the object of statements that she perceived as slander towards herself and her family members, as well as towards the family of her future husband. “She felt that she could not escape from this,” – quoted the psychiatrist edition of Mainichi.

The marriage of Princess Mako, after which she legally leaves the imperial family and becomes an ordinary citizen of Japan, caused controversy in Japanese society, not only because of the financial scandal associated with her fiancé.

The fact is that the line of succession in the Japanese imperial family was reduced to three people – this is Crown Prince Fumihito (brother of Emperor Naruhito and father of Princess Mako), his nephew, 15-year-old Prince Hisahito, and 85-year-old uncle, Prince Hitachi.

Japanese succession law stipulates that the emperor’s status is inherited by his eldest son. Women are not allowed to inherit at all. Talks about changes in legislation have been going on for several years, but they have led nowhere.

It is noteworthy that the Japanese would not have refused to see a woman emperor on the throne. Back in the spring, the Kyodo News news agency conducted a survey and found that 85% of respondents would agree to such a turn of events. Another 79% of those surveyed said that they would support the transfer of the throne from the empress to her children.

However, many in Japanese society reacted painfully to the wedding. At the beginning of the week, more than a hundred people gathered in the Hibiya Park area of ​​Tokyo to voice their displeasure with the princess’s marriage. The activists demanded “to protect the imperial family.”

The Japanese political establishment is also ambivalent about the princess’s wedding.

Although it cannot be said that the country’s political elite is split, there are contradictions in views, says Dmitry Streltsov, head of the Department of Oriental Studies at MGIMO. According to the expert, among the opposition, the princess’s decision is tolerated, but conservative politicians from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party negatively assess the marriage.

“In the ruling camp, marrying a commoner causes controversy. But times have changed. I don’t think Japanese politicians will make public statements. This is all at the level of emotions, ”the expert said in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

Over the past five years, this is the second time that a princess of Japan voluntarily renounces her monarch status and connects her life with a person of non-aristocratic origin.

In 2018, Princess Ayako of the family of Emperor Akihito of Japan married Kei Moriya, an employee of a transportation company. And although Ayako lost all titles, she left the imperial house with a dowry of $ 1.5 million – this amount is due to a member of the imperial family when he leaves her. By the way, Princess Mako considered it necessary to refuse a similar payment.

A year earlier, the Japanese parliament, for the first time in 200 years, allowed the monarch to abdicate prematurely due to the restrictions that Emperor Akihito faced due to his venerable age.

However, there is no reason to believe that the Japanese monarchy is coming to an end. “The most important thing is that there is already an heir to the throne, he is 15 years old. He is third in line. There are no discussions on terminating the male succession to the throne, ”explained Dmitry Streltsov.

According to the expert, the fact that girls, having matured, marry and leave the imperial family is a common practice that no longer causes controversy. The Japanese have become accustomed to the new monarchical reality.