Johnny Depp first publicly supported in the movies after the trial with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s scandalous divorce from Amber Heard and the subsequent domestic violence trial severely crippled the career of one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. Johnny was denied signing new contracts, finished films with him were not released on screens, and he was simply kicked out of current projects. However, now everything can change. Depp received public support for the first time from the cinematic community.

Johnny Depp (Legion-media)

Johnny Depp, named “one of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary cinema” by the San Sebastian Festival, will receive the highest honor, the Donostia Award. The award ceremony will take place on 22 September at the Kursaal Auditorium. Thus, Depp’s name will be on a par with other award winners such as Ethan Hawke, Sigourney Weaver, Judy Dench, Penelope Cruz and Viggo Mortensen.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

We will remind, not so long ago, Johnny Depp won the first victory in court in the case of domestic violence. The court granted his petition, according to which it undertakes to check whether Amber Heard really spent the money received from the divorce on charity, as previously stated to the press.