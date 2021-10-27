Julia Roberts’ niece at the premiere of Princess Diana

The actress chose a very elegant look that is worth taking note of.

Julia Roberts’ niece, 30 Emma, after the birth of her son, she does not often appear in public, but she could not miss the premiere screening of a new feature film about Princess Diana. On the red carpet in Los Angeles, Emma showed a classic look in a small black dress with a French neckline.

Emma Roberts / Associated Press

The outfit was short, fitted and had three-quarter sleeves. She supplemented it with black heeled sandals and an unusual bag made as if made of rose quartz, as well as a delicate necklace around her neck. The actress put her hair into her favorite hairstyle – light curls.

Emma Roberts / Associated Press

In the feature film about Princess Diana, actress Kristen Stewart will play the main role. The film will take place over three days – on Christmas Day in the early 1990s, at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. It was during this period that Diana decides to divorce her husband, Prince Charles. The film was first shown at Venice Film Festival in September.

Together with Emma, ​​she also appeared on the red carpet supermodel Adriana Lima…

Adriana Lima / Associated Press

