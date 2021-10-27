https://ria.ru/20201215/roberts-1589148681.html

Julia Roberts will star in the TV series about the missing husband

Julia Roberts will play the main role in the series about the missing husband – Russia news today

Julia Roberts will star in the TV series about the missing husband

Julia Roberts will play one of the main roles in the Apple TV series based on the yet unpublished novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” … RIA Novosti, 15.12.

2020-12-15T00: 40

2020-12-15T00: 40

2020-12-15T00: 40

culture

Julia Roberts

apple

culture News

movies and TV series

Reese Witherspoon

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/147512/34/1475123409_0: 4060:2285_1920x0_80_0_0_184f420343c741e2f398c01fa0d1fdea.jpg

MOSCOW, December 15 – RIA Novosti. Julia Roberts will co-star on Apple TV based on Laura Dave’s unpublished novel The Last Thing He Told Me, reports Variety. Julia Roberts will also executive produce alongside Reese Witherspoon: The plot revolves around a woman who unexpectedly becomes close to her 16-year-old stepdaughter, trying to find out the truth about her husband’s mysterious disappearance. Writer Laura Dave, along with husband Josh Singer, will write the script and will also join the production team. The book will be released in the United States on May 4 by Simon & amp; Schuster. For Julia Roberts, this will be the second role in the series. In 2018, she starred in the first season of Homecoming.

https://ria.ru/20200722/1574633430.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2020

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/147512/34/1475123409_321-0:3930:2707_1920x0_80_0_0_9fc2d73a37164b5a8949a59659114d78.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

julia roberts, apple, culture news, movies and TV series, reese witherspoon