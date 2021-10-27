Jury acquitted ex-head of Ramensky district Kulakov in murder case

The former head of the Ramensky district of the Moscow region, Andrei Kulakov, was found not guilty by the jury for the murder of his mistress, local official Yevgenia Isaenkova.

The investigation believed that Kulakov dealt with the woman out of personal hostility, luring her to a meeting in a deserted place. The victim died from strangulation. Among the possible motives, they named the alleged threats from Isaenkova to inform the legal wife of Kulakov about the extramarital affair. There was also a version of a sudden quarrel over news that Isaenkova allegedly infected Kulakov with HIV, but this was soon refuted. During the investigation, the accused had an alibi, confirmed by his wife and neighbors. At the same time, acquaintances of the deceased began to declare that she allegedly had other boyfriends, because Isaenkova, it seems, had no reason to insist on an affair with an official.

Following the meeting on Wednesday, five jurors found Kulakov innocent, one found his guilt proven. Judge Diana Almaeva ordered the release of the defendant from custody in the courtroom.

Read the material: “Sat down on my biological material”: the defendant, the ex-head of the Ramensky district, struck with revelations