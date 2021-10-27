Kardashian, Rihanna and not only: Demna Gvasalia dressed five stars at the Met Gala – PHOTOS

https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210914/kardashyan-rianna-i-ne-tolko-demna-gvasaliya-odel-na-met-gala-pyat-zvezd–foto-259575127.html

TBILISI, 14 Sep – Sputnik. The outfits of the fashion house Balenciaga, whose creative director is Demna Gvasalia, were chosen by several movie stars who attended the Met Gala in New York. The Met Gala is one of the most luxurious and most important events in New York’s social life. It is also an annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. It marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s Annual Fashion Show. American fashion was the theme this season, with reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian wowing her first at the Met Gala in a Balenciaga look. The star wore an all-black suit, while American singer Rihanna and actress Mikaela Coel also chose a bold outfit from Demna Gvasalia. Tracey Ellis Ross, an American actress, TV presenter, model, screenwriter and producer, did not miss the chance to shine in a Balenciaga outfit. Canadian actor Elliot Page has also appeared on the red carpet in Balenciaga. Gvasalia is from Georgia. He left his homeland in the early 2000s and made a dizzying career in the fashion world. Since 2015 he has been working as the creative director of the Balenciaga fashion house. Many stars in the USA and not only wear clothes from Demna. Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

