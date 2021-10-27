Keanu Reeves gave a signature Rolex to the stuntmen of the movie “John Wick 4”

Actor Keanu Reeves presented the stuntmen with the fourth installment of John Wick, a Submariner Date from the luxury Rolex brand. This is reported in the Instagram account “watchmania”.

The accessory is made of steel and sapphire crystal. Also engraved on the watch “Five of John Wick”, the names of the stuntmen and gratitude from Reeves… The cost of such a watch alone is 14.5 thousand dollars (almost a million rubles).

In the comments to the post, fans of the actor admire his generosity and sincere desire to constantly help other people.

It is worth noting that Keanu Reeves often takes part in various charity events. Previously, he has repeatedly provided financial assistance to patients with leukemia, and also secretly created a fund to help cancer patients. Such attention of the actor to this topic is due to the fact that his beloved younger sister Kim suffered this terrible disease. She was able to defeat leukemia largely thanks to the support of her brother.

It is known that during the filming of The Matrix, Keanu Reeves donated a significant part of the fee to special effects specialists and costume designers, and gave the stuntmen a powerful expensive motorcycle. In addition, he wrote out a bonus of 20 thousand dollars to one of the workers after learning of his problems.

By the way, on December 22, the premiere of the fourth part of “The Matrix” will take place, in which Keanu Reeves will again play the role of Neo. Earlier we talked about one interesting detail of the film. Photo: №1 – Instagram account “talesfromlordrodney”, №2 – Instagram account “watchmania”.

