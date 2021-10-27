Keanu Reeves’ lookalike from Uralsk is gaining popularity on TikTok

Albert Masuatov from Uralsk has long been told about his similarity with the famous actor Keanu Reeves. The Kazakhstani decided that he should take advantage of this and created an account on TikTok, in which he parodies the Canadian actor, Tengrinews.kz reports.

The first that Albert looks very much like Keanu Reeves, he was told by his younger sister after watching the movie “Speed”. However, then the man did not attach importance to her words. In the future, they began to talk to him more and more often about the similarity with the actor.

“There was a time when I was working as a bartender in a cafe. And the stranger at the bar said to me:“ Listen, man, you look so much like Neo from The Matrix. Then I seriously thought, maybe there really is a similarity. Everywhere I got a job, they told me that I looked like Keanu Reeves. Once even a passer-by on the street came up to me and said: “Sorry, but I really want to tell you this …”. I even interrupted him and said: “Keanu Reeves?” We laughed and he asked me to take a picture with him. He said that he wanted to play a prank on friends and relatives, as if he had met a real actor on the street, “- says Albert Masuatov.

But Albert’s wife found out that her husband was Keanu’s double, after she married him.

“The wife did not know this actor at all until her sister told her. She specially watched the film” John Wick “and noted our similarity with Keanu. Now she often tells me:” Why did I not notice this before? “- recalls the man.

Albert realized that the peculiarity of his appearance would help him become popular. Then he created an account on TikTok, where he sometimes parodies the actor. The man even specially grew a beard and hair to look even more like a Hollywood actor. One of his latest videos has received over 700 thousand views.

