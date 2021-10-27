Keanu Reeves spotted at a hotel in Berlin (photo)

The actor, who flew to the German capital to shoot the fourth part of the John Wick franchise, did not run away from the paparazzi, but waved his hand merrily as he got into the car.

56-year-old Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was spotted by the paparazzi leaving his hotel in Berlin, where he flew to the shooting of the fourth part of the action movie “John Wick”, writes Mail Online.

The actor was on his way to the Babelsberg film studio in Potsdam-Babelsberg and waved amiably at the sensational photo hunters. He was wearing casual clothes: a black leather jacket, which he zipped up to keep warm in the cool spring weather, and a spoon in his breast pocket. He also wore a black and gray hat, trousers and brown leather boots that were not the first freshness.

Keanu Reeves looked relaxed and greeted onlookers [+–] Photo: Splash News

In his hands, the actor carried a plastic tray with what looked like cereal, and a cocktail.

Photos taken by the paparazzi have already hit the media, and some readers have noted that Keanu looks disheveled and unkempt in this way, and that at first glance he does not recognize a Hollywood superstar.

Photo: Splash News

Now Reeves, as mentioned above, is filming the sequel to the John Wick film. In which it plays the main role. Work on the next installment in the action thriller franchise began shortly after the release of the third film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, in May 2019.

Last April, director Chad Stahelski noted that the project’s creative team has set the bar for the upcoming film much higher from the outset.

“We presented an idea or a thematic plan, and it was really big,” he said.

In addition to Berlin, the filming of the tape will take place in Paris, New York and Japan.

The film was scheduled to premiere this year, but due to the global pandemic, the release date was pushed back to May 27, 2022.

Previously, Keanu Reeves revealed the details of the fourth part of “The Matrix”, noting that it will be “an inspiring love story.”