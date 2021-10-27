Kirkorov compared himself to DiCaprio after the scandalous video from the UAE beach

Moscow, June 27. Variety performer Philip Kirkorov commented on his excess weight.

This year at the international music festival “Heat” Philip Kirkorov presented two songs: “Komilfo” in a duet with Maruv and “Rolex” with Dava. The journalists decided to ask the artist not only about his professional plans, but also about the scandalous video from the rest of the pop king in the UAE.

In early June, Kirkorov posted a photo on Instagram with a naked torso and in shorts, which pleasantly surprised his fans. In the comments under the post, you can see the compliments from users: “Tarzan!”, “Not a bad form”, “How slender. Wonderful figure “,” Slimy “and many others.

It was only later that a video appeared on the Internet that was filmed by vacationers on the beach, where it can be seen that Kirkorov’s uniform is far from athletic.

The singer commented on this video in a joking manner. He said he was not worried about the scandalous video, adding that this often happens with Hollywood stars, such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez. He also noted that under this video, people are discussing people who were filming surreptitiously, and not his figure. After Kirkorov added that the stars are the same people, especially on vacation, and they can afford to relax the way they want.

Now the pop king, according to him, is back in shape. He shared the secret of an effective diet – the singer simply doesn’t eat anything after six in the evening. Such intermittent fasting helps to quickly lose those extra pounds.

Earlier it was reported who made the scandalous video with Kirkorov.