Kristen Stewart – Actress named her best films

31-year-old popular actress, star of the movie “Twilight” Kristen Stewart listed films with her participation, which she is most proud of.

Kristen Stewart (photo from open sources)

According to The Sunday Times, the celebrity chose only two from her creative heritage, which is more than 40 films. The first, according to Kristen, the best motion picture in which she managed to play was the psychological thriller Sils Maria, released in 2014. There Stewart played a young assistant to a famous actress and for this role she received the prestigious Cesar award.

The second film that the celebrity is proud of is the French psychological thriller Personal Shopper (2016). There, Kristen appeared before the audience in the form of a young American woman who moved to Paris and began working in the fashion world, picking up luxurious outfits for celebrities. But her life is complicated by one feature – the main character knows how to communicate with ghosts.

By the way, these films were warmly received by film critics, they were box-office hits by Hollywood standards and strengthened Kristen Stewart’s place on the career ladder.

Recall that the famous Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart came out five years ago. The star of the popular vampire saga “Twilight” has admitted that she is bisexual. And recently, the paparazzi caught the actress and her girlfriend at the Los Angeles airport. The girls had wedding rings on their ring fingers.

Earlier, the publication “Comments” reported that the famous actor Peter Facinelli, who played in the fantasy melodrama “Twilight”, was actively engaged in himself during the quarantine period and lost 15 kilograms. And all not for the sake of beauty, but for the sake of a good cause.

Read Comments.ua on Google News

Subscribe to our Telegram channel to be the first to know about the most important events!





If you find an error, please select a piece of text and press Ctrl + Enter…