Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana on the set of Spencer

The network showed new footage from the filming of a historical drama “Spencer”, in which American actress Kristen Stewart will play the role of Princess Diana.

So, the film is being shot at the famous Sandringham site. Reported by the edition of The Mirror. (to see the photo, scroll to the bottom of the page).

As it became known, the scenery was created in the luxurious Schlosshotel Kronberg in Frankfurt (Germany).

In footage from the set, Stewart appeared in the iconic cream blouse and with voluminous blonde hair. It is noted that filming takes place both in Germany and the UK. The project also stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Video of the day

Recall the movie “Spencer” will tell about one of the most dramatic moments in the life of Princess Diana. In the story, Lady Dee will spend Christmas weekend in 1991 with the royal family. It is in Norfolk that the princess decides to part ways with Charles.

The film is expected to launch in the fall of 2021. 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the premiere of the sensational film “The Devil in the Details” about a serial killer from the 90s has already taken place in some cinemas around the world. The release of the picture on the streaming service HBO Max is scheduled for January 29.