Lesya Nikityuk showed herself with terrible makeup and hair

The ex-host of “Eagle and Reshki” Lesya Nikityuk commented on the funny photos with the American actress Angelina Jolie and showed her bad shots. The Ukrainian beauty remembered that at the beginning of her career she did her own makeup and hairstyles for important shootings.

Photos and videos, where the TV presenter at the beginning of her career, she made fun of with subscribers on the Instagram page. After unsuccessful images, which stylists did not help her to improve, Lesya thanked her team for the daily work that saves her from problems. (to see the photo, scroll the news to the end).

We will remind, Angelina Jolie was criticized on the network for unsuccessful hair extensions. On the red carpet, the Hollywood actress appeared with a messy hairstyle that stylists and other members of the celebrity team overlooked.

Expressing bewilderment at such negligence, Nikityuk decided to show the fans archive footage, in which she was only at the beginning of her career. The famous TV presenter laughed at her skills in makeup, dressing up and creating stylish hairstyles.

In the first video, a young girl with scarlet lips and thread-like eyebrows straightens her blonde curls. Lesya chose a shiny green dress with long sleeves. Blue shadows on the eyelids became a bright accent on the face.

In another video, the “Eagle and Reshki” star named her hairstyle “Northern Curl” and said that all show business stylists laughed at it at that time. In addition, the presenter noted her massive earrings.

In the last frames, a platinum blonde is broadcasting on the street in a red dress. The artist wrote that the makeup artists made her grow eyebrows, learn to paint, and the stylists gave some advice on choosing clothes.

Earlier OBOZREVATEL wrote that Lesya Nikityuk was 34 years old, so she threw a party in the style of the 90s. The birthday girl lit up gifts from friends and colleagues on the blog.