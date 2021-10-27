https://ria.ru/20211027/polyaki-1756516329.html

Poles did not want to go into a gas loop with the rest of Europe

“Let’s bask in songs”: Poles are offended by the EU because of the gas loop around the neck – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

Poles did not want to go into a gas loop with the rest of Europe

Readers of the Polish edition of Interia commented on an article about the failed energy policy of the European Union, which led to “dependence” on Russia. RIA Novosti, 27.10.2021

2021-10-27T16: 04

2021-10-27T16: 04

2021-10-27T17: 30

Asia

Moscow

vladimir putin

European Union

European Commission

gazprom

turkish stream

north stream – 2

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/15/1729234497_0:346:2690:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_451008dd9b9491320beae4eb7a6a3fe6.jpg

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Polish edition of Interia commented on the article about the unsuccessful energy policy of the European Union, which led to “dependence” on Russia. The author of the material, in particular, called on Brussels to reconsider its strategy in order to avoid an annual recurrence of such crises. He stressed that Moscow has long been preparing for such a development of events and the previously “senseless” gas pipelines Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream may become indispensable for Europe. This, in his opinion, poses a serious threat, in particular for Poland and the Baltic states. Many users considered that the current gas crisis is a consequence of the climate dreams of Brussels, which are far from reality. meaningless “? Perhaps not from the point of view of buyers who willingly signed contracts. They seem” meaningless “to Poland and Ukraine, which arrange auctions for transit capacities, but no one wants to participate in them,” Dyzio noted. “As usual, in everything it is the Russians who are to blame, not the idiot from Brussels who either does not know what he is doing or is interested in destroying the economies of the EU countries. Only a complete fool would not take advantage of such a situation. good people “, – warned Grr.” I suspect that more and more people will begin to see the European Union because of its actions as an organization that makes stupid decisions. In the end, several countries will decide that this can no longer continue, and this will be the beginning of the end of the EU, “- expressed the opinion of the F-40.” Perfectly Putin fooled the leftists from the European collective farm “, – summed up the readers. In recent months, the gas market in Europe is experiencing fluctuations Back in early August, futures were trading at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, but by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6, they jumped to a historic high of $ 1937. Then a decline followed, but prices continue to be high. Experts explain This situation is due to several factors: the low level of occupancy of European underground gas storage facilities, limited supply from the main suppliers and high demand for LNG in Asia. According to Vladimir Putin, the gas shortage in the European market was the result of the economic policy of the European Commission. The Middle East, Europe was not supplied with eight billion cubic meters of fuel, while Gazprom increased l import for 11 billion cubic meters. Read the full text of the article on the website of Inosmi & gt; & gt;

https://ria.ru/20211027/gaz-1756449496.html

https://ria.ru/20211023/gaz-1755913955.html

https://ria.ru/20211025/gaz-1756188570.html

Asia

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/15/1729234497_0-0:2480:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_04e0f5ba07ab58e621ae6247253d7edf.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

asia, moscow, vladimir putin, the eu, the european commission, gazprom, turkish stream, nord stream – 2, russia