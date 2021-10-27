lever, aspirated and X-Pro version – Auto Review

The new generation Kia Sportage crossover has already made its debut in Korea and Europe, but now it’s time for a version for the American market. As expected, a stretched Sportage with a wheelbase of 2755 mm (85 mm longer than the previous model), an overall length of 4660 mm (plus 175 mm) and additional side windows in the rear roof pillars is presented in the United States. The exterior and interior of the American crossover is generally the same as that of the Korean version, but it also has its own characteristics.

First of all, it is a power unit. If in Korea and Europe Sportage has turbocharged engines, then cars for the USA have an aspirated 2.5 GDI, which is equipped with combined fuel injection and produces 190 hp. The gearbox is an eight-speed “automatic”, and with a traditional control lever instead of a rotating washer in cars for other markets. Drive – front or full: in the second case, the clearance is 38 mm more.

The X-Line version was borrowed from the Korean range with different bumpers, increased roof rails, 19-inch wheels, black decor and special leatherette seat upholstery. But in addition, an “off-road” modification of the X-Pro has been prepared for America. It features 17-inch wheels with high-profile BF Goodrich tires and an optional Snow driving mode, and comes standard with full LED headlights, heated windscreen and washer nozzles.

And Sportage will also acquire an American residence for the first time. The next generation crossovers will be produced at the Kia plant in Georgia, where the K5, Sorento and Telluride models are already being made. However, some versions will still come to the States from Korea – for example, hybrids that will appear in the range later. Petrol variants will start selling here in the first quarter of 2022. By the way, about the same time the new Sportage should appear in Russia.