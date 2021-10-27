https://ria.ru/20211027/litva-1756486714.html

Lithuania began to build a four-meter barrier on the border with Belarus

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Lithuania has begun construction of a four-meter barrier on the border with Belarus, the national radio and television portal LRT reports, citing the project’s company EPSO-G. It is noted that the first hundred kilometers of the fence, which is produced in Poland and the Netherlands, will be delivered to the site in November and December. As the portal adds, Lithuania plans to build a 400-kilometer wall amid the migration crisis. Vilnius is seeking funding for this project from the EU. Until now, Brussels ruled out this, but a coalition of countries calling for a change in the EU’s approach to the situation is growing. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accusing Minsk of creating a crisis. Lukashenko noted that because of the sanctions of the West, the country has “neither money nor strength” to restrain the flow of people.

