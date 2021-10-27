Marina Kohal, accused of murder of rapper Cartwright, was released from jail home

The prosecution objected and asked to be kept in the isolation ward. The reason is the appointment of two more examinations in the case, situational and auto-research. The investigation wants to find out who wrote several messages from Yushko’s VKontakte page after his death. “Now I am also a linguist-terrorist. How many professions! ” – the defendant reacted to the words about the examination.

After almost a year and a half, spent in the cell of the detention center, accused of murdering her husband, musician Alexander Yushko (Cartwright), Marina Kohal was released from custody in the courtroom. At a meeting on October 27, the judge agreed that the investigation had become protracted. Kohal is forbidden to leave the house and use communications.

Another argument in favor of the pre-trial detention center is the protocol of the interrogation of the witness, who allegedly said that Kohal had given Yushko an injection. The defense lawyer of the accused noted that the investigation is only now providing the protocol of March, and its first sheet is not the original, but a color copy.

The prosecutor also said that Kohal dismembered her husband and not all organs were found. Where are the parts of Cartwright’s body, the accused does not say, although she herself noted at the meeting that she was not asked.

Lawyer Sergei Lukyanov told the court that all the circumstances in the case have changed and the cause of Cartwright’s death has not yet been named. As Fontanka previously wrote, now the investigation is verifying the version that Kohal allegedly strangled her after the injection of her husband.

Lukyanov, referring to the 2nd Court of Appeal, noted that a series of events may indicate that Kohal did not commit a crime. He also pointed out the obvious red tape and expressed the opinion that expert examinations are ordered for the artificial detention of the accused.

After Marina was released from the cage and did not begin to put on handcuffs, she bewilderedly asked the bailiff if she could approach her lawyers. The woman burst into tears.