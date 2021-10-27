Mastercard Launches Cryptocurrency Payments By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Mastercard (NYSE 🙂 has announced that soon any of the thousands of banks and millions of merchants using its payment network will be able to integrate cryptocurrency into their products, including bitcoin wallets, credit and debit cards that allow you to receive cryptocurrency rewards and spend digital assets, as well as loyalty programs, in which points received from airlines or hotels can be converted into bitcoins, writes CNBC.

Bakkt, a cryptocurrency company recently spun off from the Intercontinental Exchange, will help her pursue such ambitions to become a custodian provider for registered users.

Sherri Haymond, Executive Vice President of Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, said: “We want to offer all our partners, be they banks, fintech companies or merchants, the ability to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency through integration with the Baktt platform.”

This could lead to a significant increase in the ability of Americans to earn and spend bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, as Mastercard operates one of the largest global payment networks with Visa (NYSE 🙂 and contacts over 20,000 financial institutions around the world. Currently, 2.8 billion Mastercard plastic cards are used.

Interest in cryptocurrencies in general, and in particular, is fueled by their sharp rally this year. So, BTC surpassed $ 60K this month after US regulators authorized the launch of a Bitcoin-related ETF, while large institutional investors such as bond giant Pimco said they were considering trading cryptocurrency.

In this regard, Mastercard customers turned to this payment network for help in providing crypto services. Thus, banks will be able to keep customers on their own platforms, preventing their dollars from flowing to cryptocurrency exchanges.

The news of the partnership boosted Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE :), which went public last week, up 234%. Mastercard and Bakkt announced their partnership on Monday at the annual Money20 / 20 conference in Las Vegas.

In addition to providing crypto wallets and credit cards to banks, even vendors and restaurants could start offering bitcoin rewards instead of traditional points, according to Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael; however, existing points can be converted into cryptocurrency at rates set by participating companies, giving customers the opportunity to generate income.

– In preparation, materials from CNBC were used