Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talk about working on the script for “The Last Duel”

Actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talked about working on the script for The Last Duel directed by Ridley Scott.

“As a screenwriter, I left the set with a great feeling: it’s hard to imagine better artists for the roles we’ve written than Adam Driver and Jody Comer. This unique feeling is familiar to us from working with Robin Williams and other actors on the film “Good Will Hunting”, also filmed according to our script with Ben, “- said Damon in an interview with kp.ru.

For his part, Affleck noted that working on the historical script was quite intimidating and he and Damon wanted the text to be as authentic as possible.

“But for this, the characters had to speak not only in French, but in medieval French, which even modern French do not understand. Therefore, we had to find some kind of compromise – to make the film look realistic, but at the same time be available to the modern audience, ”he said.

According to the actor, in this the creators were helped by the book by Eric Jager, which became the basis for the script – much was taken from there, and these are real texts of that era.

