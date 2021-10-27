Media: the ex-head of the FSB in the Yaroslavl region was found dead in the hotel

https://ria.ru/20211028/kubasov-1756600799.html

The former head of the FSB was found dead in the hotel

Media: the ex-head of the FSB for the Yaroslavl region was found dead in the hotel – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

The former head of the FSB was found dead in the hotel

The former head of the Yaroslavl FSB department, Lieutenant General Alexander Kubasov, died in the Moscow region, Izvestia reports citing a source. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

2021-10-28T01: 12

2021-10-28T01: 12

2021-10-28T02: 24

incidents

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Ulyanovsk region

Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/13/1564980208_149:609:2708:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_713ec295b253e06f26c18079da376ff9.jpg

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. In the Moscow region, the former head of the Yaroslavl FSB department, Lieutenant General Alexander Kubasov, died, Izvestia reports with reference to a source. According to the newspaper, Kubasov’s body was found in one of the hotels in the Odintsovo district, the cause of death, allegedly, was viral pneumonia. Kubasov was born. in 1959, graduated from the Ryazan Higher Military School of the Airborne Forces, since 1985 he worked in the security agencies. In 2006, he became the head of the FSB Directorate for the Ulyanovsk Region, in 2010 he headed the FSB for the Chechen Republic. In 2013, Kubasov became the head of the FSB for the Yaroslavl Region, and retired in 2018.

https://ria.ru/20211012/markin-1754141080.html

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Ulyanovsk region

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/13/1564980208_0:9:2708:2040_1920x0_80_0_0_f3ffbad0909ef4e1e7f319a7b8e6022c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, Moscow region (Moscow region), Ulyanovsk region, Federal security service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia), Russia