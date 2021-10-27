Mercedes has announced the premiere of a new sports convertible from AMG :: Autonews

Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser announcing the premiere of the new AMG SL sports convertible. The car, which will replace the current AMG GT Roadster in the German brand’s lineup, will debut this Thursday, October 28th.

According to the video, the new Mercedes-AMG SL will receive a signature “Panamericana” grille with vertical slats in the style of other sports models from the AMG division, as well as four exhaust pipes.

According to preliminary data, the convertible will use a soft-top scheme, since convertibles with a hard folding roof have not been popular recently due to the severity of the mechanism and a very small luggage compartment.

Facebook post of MercedesAMG user

In terms of powertrains, the new Mercedes-AMG SL will be available with 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engines of varying boost. Later, the model should have a hybrid modification based on the same motor with the ability to recharge batteries from external power sources.

The total output of the units of such an installation on the four-door supercar Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance is 843 hp. and 1400 Nm of torque. This makes the model the most powerful production car in the history of the German brand.

Autonews.ru can now be read in Telegram.