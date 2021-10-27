https://ria.ru/20211027/gaz-1756494921.html

Merkel told EU leaders Russia will increase gas supplies, media reported

LONDON, October 27 – RIA Novosti. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told EU leaders last week that Russia will increase gas reserves in Germany, according to the Financial Times, citing foreign sources. On Tuesday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier handed Merkel a notice of the end of her term as chancellor. which she has held since 2005. Merkel has been instructed to act as head of government until her successor is elected. “German Chancellor Angela Merkel told EU leaders last week that Russia has pledged to increase the amount of natural gas stored in the country,” the newspaper said. newspaper, “there is little evidence of an increase in reserves so far.” This puts pressure on the economy and consumers. At the same time, the European Commission stated that prices for “blue fuel” are cyclical, set by the global market, and one of the reasons for the current leap is the recovery of the world economy. The European Commission also noted that Gazprom, the main gas supplier to the European Union, although it fulfills long-term contracts with buyers, has not responded to higher demand, as it did in previous years. Gazprom, in October, reported that gas exports companies to non-CIS countries, according to preliminary data, in January-September increased by 15.3%, to 145.8 billion cubic meters of gas. This is the second highest figure for nine months in the entire history of deliveries.

