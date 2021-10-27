Mike Flyitt leaves McLaren Automotive

Mike Flyitt resigned as CEO of McLaren Automotive. He began his career at McLaren as COO in June 2012 and became CEO of McLaren Automotive in July 2013. During these eight years, the division of the company has become one of the leaders in the production of luxury supercars and expanded its model range.

While the company is looking for a replacement for Mike Flyitt, non-executive director of the McLaren Group Michael Macht will be responsible for technical and operational issues, and chief executive Paul Walsh – for sales, marketing and PR.

Mike Flyitt“I am proud to have led McLaren Automotive for much of the division’s first highly successful ten years and am delighted to have contributed to McLaren’s great history. The success of our company is due to the talented and passionate people with whom I have had the pleasure to work. I hope they continue to be successful. “

Paul Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of the McLaren Group: “Mike has been instrumental in making McLaren one of the world’s leading luxury supercar manufacturers, far ahead of our competitors. We thank Mike for his work and wish him all the best for his future projects. “