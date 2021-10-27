Mission Impossible 7 was filmed at a village stadium in Bedfordshire. Tom Cruise Signs Crowdfunding T-Shirts – Non-League – Blogs

An interesting episode happened over the weekend with the club “Woeborn & Wevedon”, which deals only with children and youth football and is not included in the pyramid of divisions or even in the Sunday league.

In England and in Bedfordshire in particular, Mission Impossible 7 is being filmed, a sequel to the action adventure starring Tom Cruise.

Woeborn & Wevedon was unpleasantly surprised to learn that they would be filming instead of their match tonight. The stadium does not belong to a club and is located in the neighboring village with the sonorous name of Hit and Reach, where an abandoned sand quarry is also located – the main thing that is involved in the film. Nobody asked permission (after all, in England it is not always so sweet with its own sports centers).

However, the negative was immediately replaced by the positive – Tom Cruise came out of the helicopter, which landed right on the football field, and, having learned about the club’s inconvenience, did not refuse to sign a whole heap of T-shirts.

The attributes, on which the Hollywood star’s autograph turned out to be, will be used for crowdfunding – fundraising. Wuborn & Wevedon is still suffering from the coronavirus crisis. In the spring, the goal was set to collect 12 thousand pounds. With the help of a surprise visit, the goal has already been achieved and will be exceeded (the club has lost about 30 thousand in total).

True, they say that the caretaker behind the lawn never moved away from what happened.

Wuborn & Wevedon is a volunteer club, and it can’t even earn a penny. He is often helped. For example, the professional Milton Keynes Dons.

By the way, Wuborn & Wevedon is really raising footballers. Dele Alli and Ben Chilwell, who lived nearby in Milton Keynes, studied at the academy for a while!

This is how Mission Impossible helped another mission – perhaps just as impossible.

Photo: crowdfunder.co.uk/wwfc

Our other English non-league resources: VK group, telegram channel