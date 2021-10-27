Moldova announced another tender for the supply of gas

Companies from Poland and the Netherlands have already won such tenders. Previously, Moldova purchased absolutely all natural gas from Gazprom, but it has not yet been possible to reach an agreement with the Russian monopoly.

Gazprom is offering Moldova a new, more profitable gas contract in exchange for a de facto refusal to cooperate with the European Union, some Western observers say.

After the expiration of the long-term agreement that was in force until the end of last month, the Russian concern reduced its supplies by about a third, forcing Chisinau, which is 100% dependent on Russian gas, to declare a state of emergency a few days ago, writes the British Financial Times. – Now there is a temporary agreement between the countries, much more expensive for Moldova, but it will expire already this month. The new contract offered by Gazprom promises Chisinau a reduction in the price of a cubic meter of gas – but in exchange for adjusting the deal on duty-free trade with the European Union and freezing the entry into force of the European trade regulation, which implies liberalization of gas markets and free competition. Observers and experts have accused Moscow of exerting pressure on Moldova in response to the election of pro-Western President Maia Sandu last year, but the Kremlin continues to deny that it is using gas supplies to Europe as a geopolitical weapon, the newspaper said.

The BBC website says that “due to shortages of Russian gas and uncertainty with further contracts, the Moldovan government has introduced a state of emergency for a month since October 22. Due to the gas crisis, they even cut off the gas supply to the Eternal Flame at the Memorial * of Military Glory in Chisinau, as reported by the country’s Ministry of Defense ”.

Experts warn, the publication continues, that the population will suffer from this situation, first of all, since over 60% of gas consumption in the country falls on the residential sector. An expert from the Watchdog Moldova analytical center notes that Russia, accusing Chisinau itself of creating a gas supply crisis and demanding the return of over $ 700 million in debt to Gazprom from its subsidiary Moldovagaz, is actually insisting on transferring its commercial debt to the state. Meanwhile, the analyst himself calls this debt “fake”, since “the reliability of debt obligations (between Gazprom and its subsidiary) has not been checked by anyone.”

The BBC stresses that despite the acute gas conflict with Chisinau, Gazprom has for many years continued to supply gas to the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic, which has not been recognized by the world community, for many years.

Vladislav Inozemtsev, an economist and head of the Center for Research on Post-Industrial Society, made it clear on the air of the Ekho Moskvy radio station that Chisinau and Moscow had their own arguments during the gas negotiations.

Gazprom is still threatening to stop supplying them with gas when the contract expires at the end of November. Here the truth is somewhere in between, and I would say that it is closer to the side of Gazprom than to the side of the Europeans. There are two points here: the first is a common European topic – we know very well that the gas market in Europe has been very actively reoriented from long-term contracts to the spot market in recent years. This measure has both positive and negative consequences. There was no single consolidated policy on how to resist all sorts of cataclysms, if they happen. ” “As for gas prices, they are constantly changing,” Inozemtsev recalled. According to the expert, these fluctuations are enormous.

* Interregional public organization Human Rights Center “Memorial” – an NGO recognized as a foreign agent.