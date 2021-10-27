Moscow authorities confirmed the closure of alcohol stores during non-working days

The work of stores in the capital, selling mainly alcohol, will be suspended during non-working days from October 28 to November 7, press secretary of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services Taras Belozerov confirmed to Izvestia. Earlier, the newspaper “Vedomosti”, citing the owners and managers of several wine chains, reported that the prefectures and district administrations of Moscow notify the owners of such stores about the need to suspend work during non-working days.

Mr. Belozerov explained that alcohol trade from October 28 to November 7 is regulated by the decree of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin dated October 21, 2021 No. 62-UM. According to this document, all stores in which the range of non-food essential goods and / or food products is less than 30% should be closed on non-working days.

In addition, the work should be suspended by retail facilities selling alcohol by remote means, including delivery.

From October 28, in addition to non-food stores in Moscow, catering and service establishments will not work. Restaurants will be allowed to work takeaway. Theaters and museums will have to introduce a QR code system, which will remain in place after November 7.

