Moscow authorities explained that they will work in lockdown :: Society :: RBC

Kindergartens

City, federal and private schools, as well as schools of additional and sports education will go on vacation. In kindergartens, duty groups are organized for preschoolers who have no one to leave at home with.

Public Service Centers

During non-working days, 25 centers “My Documents” will be on duty in the capital, they will provide full-time services for divorce (according to previously submitted applications) and registration of death. You can get a child’s birth certificate at the maternity hospital. The rest of the public services will be available online on the city hall’s portal.

Beauty salons and organizations providing personal services

The work of beauty salons, cosmetic, spa and massage parlors, solariums, baths and saunas, as well as sports complexes, fitness clubs and swimming pools will be suspended. Dry cleaners, laundries and other similar organizations, tire shops and car services will be closed.

Cultural institutions

Theaters and museums will be able to receive visitors with QR codes for those vaccinated, recovered or passed a negative PCR test for coronavirus, provided that the halls are only 50% full. Cinemas, concert halls, libraries, circuses and leisure facilities, as well as zoos (with the exception of areas located on the streets) will be closed.

Public events

For the period of non-working days, only events organized by the decision of the authorities or coordinated with the capital’s Rospotrebnadzor will be allowed. The holding of cultural, entertainment, sports, entertainment and other events has been suspended.

Public transport

Metro, Moscow Central Circle, Moscow Central Diameters and ground transport will continue to operate as usual, no QR code is needed to get through. However, passengers must wear masks or respirators and keep their distance. Schoolchildren’s transport cards will continue to operate, but from November 8, social cards of elderly Muscovites and people with chronic diseases will be blocked. Those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have had an infection in the past six months will be able to unblock them.

Parks and playrooms

Walking in parks and playgrounds will not be prohibited in Moscow during non-working days. Restrictions apply to children’s play centers and rooms in the premises, including in the shopping center.

