New children’s ombudsman, record of deaths before lockdown. The main thing of the day :: Society :: RBC

Compatriot Kuznetsova became the new children’s ombudsman, what offer Gazprom made to Moldova, Moscow is on the verge of a lockdown – the main news in the RBC review

New Children’s Ombudsman

Vladimir Putin has appointed Maria Lvova-Belova to the post of Commissioner for Children’s Rights. This post was vacant after the previous ombudsman, Anna Kuznetsova, the only one from the entire federal list of United Russia, was transferred to the State Duma.

Lvova-Belova is Kuznetsova’s countrywoman from Penza and has collaborated with her on some projects. She is 36 years old, she is the mother and guardian of 22 children. Of these, five are relatives, four are adopted and 13 children with disabilities are under guardianship. Like the previous children’s ombudsman, Lvova-Belova is married to a priest, her husband is a presbyter of the Russian Orthodox Church. In 2008, Maria Lvova-Belova became a co-founder and director of the public organization Blagovest together with Kuznetsova.

Prior to her appointment to the post of senator, Lvova-Belova was the director of the Quarter Louis rehabilitation center, which works with young people with disabilities who find themselves without parental care. Since September 2020, she has represented the Penza region in the Federation Council, is a member of the presidium of the general council of United Russia.