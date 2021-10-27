New director found for the horror film “The Wolf Man” with Ryan Gosling

©

Ryan Gosling and director Derek Sienfrance seem set to be reunited in the upcoming horror movie “The Wolfman.”

According to Deadline, negotiations are currently underway for Cianfrance to join the project and take over as director after The Invisible Man director Lee Wannel vacated the spot due to a tight schedule. The Wolfman is the third collaboration between Gosling and Sienfrance, who previously worked together on Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines.

The last film that Sienfrance directed was Light in the Ocean 2016. He has also received positive reviews for his recent work on the HBO miniseries I Know It’s True, which is an adaptation of Wally Lamb’s novel of the same name.

Horror films were my first love – my introduction to what cinema is capable of, narratively, psychologically and aesthetically. Combined with the opportunity to collaborate with Ryan again, this is truly a dream come true. I am delighted and inspired by the future collaboration with the kind people from Blumhouse and Universal. We will revive this monster in our collective unconscious, notes Sienfrance.

Sienfrance will script the film, which is “inspired” by the 1941 Universal Monsters classic, “The Wolf Man,” starring Lon Cheney Jr.