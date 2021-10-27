new Range Rover surprised with its stern – Wylsacom

Let’s be honest: the new Range Rover was drawn in the back. Well, that is, there are a minimum of changes on all other sides. But the rear optics …

Many of my colleagues, seeing such a decision, involuntarily frowned: “There was excellent food, why is it so bad here?” However, I disagree with them. Great back end. It looks original and very modern.

In fact, there are a lot of changes. It’s just that the British, as follows from the stereotypes, are slightly conservative. But this conservatism is called, rather, the continuity of generations: you can easily recognize the previous Range Rover in the model. And here I’m not talking about the RR that came out the last ten years, but about all the previous “ranges” in general. Well, it looks like it!

The new Range Rover, indexed L460, will be released in two versions: regular and 200 mm long. Each of them is exactly 53 mm longer and 35 mm higher than the previous generation. The wheelbase has increased by 75 mm.

You can note that the body turned out to be somehow licked. Land Rover calls this clean lines, for which the number of joints and seams has been significantly reduced. It also helped reduce the drag coefficient from 0.34 to 0.30. True, to a greater extent this was influenced by the lining on the bottom.

The maximum wheel diameter has increased by an inch and is now 23 inches. Flagship SUV – Flagship Size!

There is luxury and wealth inside. On request, you can get a salon that can accommodate four, five or seven people. The latter option only exists for the extended version. They say the third row is designed for adult passengers. Sounds like a challenge.

The new RR features EVA 2.0 electronic architecture. It combines 70 different electronic units. The driver and passengers interact with it through Pivi Pro multimedia. Two screens are available to the driver. Tidy has a diagonal of 13.7 inches, and the center panel has a screen with a diagonal of 13.1 inches. It is touch-sensitive with tactile vibration feedback. But if you are not a fan of such pampering, then there are physical buttons for climate control.

Other illustrations of the salon:

Iron

If you think the new Range Rover is an old Range Rover, then it is not. The car was built from scratch. For this, the new MLA-Flex platform was used, which debuted with this model.

This platform assumes a longitudinally located internal combustion engine, as well as a certain amount of electrification of the car. There are double wishbones at the front and five levers for each wheel at the rear.

The car’s air suspension is controlled using a navigator, calculating the required height with an eye to the angle and inclination of the turn, as well as the speed with which the driver enters this same turn.

All versions of the Range Rover L460 will receive an active rear differential that adjusts the force between the left and right rear wheels.

Different versions will be available for purchase in different countries

The Ingenium 3.0 D350 is an in-line six-cylinder diesel. Produces 350 liters. with. and 700 Nm;

Similar Ingenium 3.0 D250, but developing 249 hp. with. and 600 Nm;

Petrol P530 with V8. Here the “heart” was a 4.4-liter BMW N63 twin-turbo engine. Its output is 530 liters. with. and 750 Nm.

There will also be two hybrids, but they will not be available in Russia. In both cases, this is a three-liter motor with a 38.2 kWh battery. Differences in power: 440 and 510 liters. with. This version, by the way, will be able to move without starting the internal combustion engine. Slowly and not very long, but it can: run up to 100 km.

An all-electric version will also appear in 2024.

All existing versions received an “automatic” ZF with eight steps, as well as a two-stage transfer case. There is no permanent all-wheel drive. Now, in road mode, the front wheels are “disabled” at speeds between 35 and 160 km / h to save fuel. And this is effective: 30% less than the previous model!

Prices and availability

The new Range Rover will enter the assembly line in early 2022. It will reach the first buyers only in the spring. Russian prices have not yet been announced. In the UK, the new Range Rover starts at £ 94,400 (over RUB 9.1 million at today’s exchange rate).