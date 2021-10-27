Nicole Kidman spoke about her divorce from Tom Cruise for the first time

Actress Nicole Kidman has been more and more often written about in connection with her professional victories. Over the past two years, several high-profile projects have been released with Nicole’s participation, which were equally favorably received by the public and critics, in particular, the series “Play Back”, “Big Little Lies”, “Nine Complete Strangers”. However, this was not always the case. At one time, her personal life attracted much more press attention. And when, after the release of Stanley Kubrick’s scandalous film “Eyes Wide Shut”, in which she played with her first husband Tom Cruise, Kidman divorced, and the media only wrote about this.

Neither Kidman nor Cruise have ever voiced the reasons for the divorce over the past 20 years. The media only suggest that Nicole and Tom broke up due to difficult filming and because Cruz became interested in Scientology. Only once did Nicole say that the separation was unexpected, and the very fact of the divorce came as a shock to her. And now she does not speak directly about why her first marriage ended. But it still answers the question of how she survived so much media attention.

I was young. Maybe I gave them food myself? Maybe I’m more anxious now, but I’ve always tried to be open. I just live like that. Sometimes I think I was in pain, but still I prefer a soft, smooth, rather than a prickly break. My husband, Keith, says that when he met me he asked, “How is your heart?” And I, apparently, answered: Open, – Nicole said in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise on the set of the film

We will remind, Nicole met her future husband Tom Cruise on the set of the film “Days of Thunder” in December 1989. When an affair began between them, Cruz divorced his wife Mimi Rogers, and the couple got married on Christmas Eve of the same 1989 in Teluride, Colorado. The couple divorced in 2001 after 9 years and 11 months of marriage. From this marriage, Cruise left two adopted children: daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Anthony.

Now Nicole is happily married to musician Keith Urban, the couple are raising two daughters. Tom Cruise has a 15-year-old daughter, Suri, from his marriage to actress Katie Holmes, with whom the actor has not seen for several years.