Non-working days and lockdown began in Moscow :: Society :: RBC

“According to the observation of epidemiologists, the incubation period of the delta strain is up to five days, so the separation of contacts for 11 days (from October 28 to November 7. – RBK) will cover two such periods, ”the vice-mayor explained.

Rakova said that the authorities specifically chose the beginning of November for this, since many residents of the city have planned vacations due to the upcoming short working week, and this period of the year is “associated with the opportunity for people to rest and take a break.”

Rakova promised that the city authorities would do everything so that the life of Muscovites returned to normal as soon as possible, and the operational headquarters later explained which organizations and enterprises would work during non-working days.

What will work in lockdown All hospitals and polyclinics, including private ones, will continue to provide routine medical care. Emergency medical care is maintained in full.

Vaccination points.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and points where at least 30% of essential goods are sold. The rest are allowed to sell goods remotely, including by means of delivery.

Restaurants at hotels and hostels (for guests and employees), as well as corporate canteens and buffets.

In kindergartens, duty groups are organized for preschoolers who have no one to leave at home with.

Public service centers – 25 centers “My Documents” will be on duty, they will provide full-time services for divorce (according to previously submitted applications) and death registration.

Theaters and museums – only for visitors with QR codes, vaccinated, recovered or passed a negative PCR test for coronavirus when the halls are not more than 50% full.

Zoos are open areas only.

Public transport will continue to work as usual, no QR code is needed to get there. Passengers must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The parks will be open for walking.

How the number of new cases of Covid-19 infection in Russia is changing Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

What then

RBC sources close to the mayor’s office said earlier that the authorities did not plan to extend the lockdown, as they expect the situation with coronavirus in Moscow to improve in a week. Later this was confirmed at the headquarters.

After the end of the lockdown and non-working days, the Moscow authorities will introduce additional antique restrictions. In particular, it is planned to establish mandatory QR codes for visiting sporting events, theaters and museums with 70 percent occupancy of premises and stadiums. Without codes, mass events can only be held with no more than 500 visitors.

How are non-working days in different regions of Russia. The main thing



Restrictions in the suburbs

Following the capital, days off and a lockdown were announced in the Moscow region. The measures proposed by the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov, are virtually identical to those in the capital: the work of most organizations is prohibited in the region, but theaters and museums continue to operate. Non-working days are also similar to those in Moscow – from October 28 to November 7.

In the Moscow region are closed Restaurants, cafes, canteens, buffets, bars, snack bars and other catering establishments. Takeaway service and delivery are allowed. The ban does not apply to restaurants and canteens in hotels (for guests and employees) and in businesses.

Retail facilities, with the exception of pharmacies and stores selling food or non-food essential goods. Delivery stores can continue to operate.

Consumer services enterprises, beauty salons, beauty salons, spa salons, massage parlors, solariums, baths, saunas.

Sports and recreation centers, fitness clubs and swimming pools.

Dental clinics, only emergency care is allowed.

Cinemas, concert halls, circuses, including for rehearsals without spectators.

Physical culture, sports, exhibitions, cultural and recreational activities are prohibited.

Over the past day, 5789 people have been infected with coronavirus in Moscow, 91 people have died. In the Moscow region, 2670 new infections were recorded, 41 people died.